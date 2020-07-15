Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a Sex attack in south west London

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a sexual assault in south west London.

At approximately 3.30am on Sunday, 12 July, a 26-year-old woman was assaulted close to Clapham Common North Side, SW4.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

The suspect was last seen on foot on Victoria Rise heading towards Wandsworth Road.

He is described as white, aged in his late 40s to 50s and balding. He was wearing a long sleeved dark coloured top.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time, and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

They would also like to hear from motorists who may have captured the suspect on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Constable Matt Moss via matthew.moss2@met.police.uk or call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 1906/12Jul.