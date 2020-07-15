Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Romford.

Police were called at approximately 12.10am on Saturday, 11 July to reports of a car in collision with two pedestrians on Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road in Harold Hill.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Despite the efforts of the paramedics, one of the pedestrians – a 58-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The second victim, also 58 years old, was taken by LAS to an east London hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 36-year-old driver of the car did not stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was taken to an east London police station and has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car leaving the scene.

Officers also ask that anyone who was driving in the area, and who has a dash cam, check their footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collison Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874