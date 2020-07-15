Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing in Westminster.

Police were called at approximately 12.30am on Wednesday, 15 July to reports of a disturbance on Elmfield Way, W9.

Officers attended and found a male suffering from a stab injury. They provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance.

The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he died at 1.06am.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad reference 185/15Jul. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.