Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Romford have named the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called at approximately 12.10am on Saturday, 11 July to reports of a car in collision with two pedestrians on Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road in Harold Hill.

Mark Joseph Henry, 58 who was from Romford, was, despite the efforts of paramedics, pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, also a 58-year-old man, was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.

The 36-year-old driver of the car did not stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was taken to an east London police station and has since been released under investigation.

Mr Henry’s family paid tribute to Mark: “He will be greatly missed and was much loved by his sister, two brothers and his extended family and was taken too soon in this road traffic collision.“

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car leaving the scene.

Officers also ask that anyone who was driving in the area, and who has a dash cam, check their footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collison Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 105/11Jul.