Driving lessons, theory tests and driving tests to restart in Wales

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ( DVSA ) and Welsh Government have announced that:

learner drivers and motorcyclists can resume training in Wales from Monday 27 July

theory tests will restart on Monday 3 August

motorcycle, lorry, bus and coach, car and trailer, and tractor driving tests will resume on Monday 3 August

car driving tests will start again on Monday 17 August

The rules will apply to all types of driver and motorcycle training in Wales from these dates, including private practice with someone you live with.

Theory tests will restart in Wales on Monday 3 August. The tests will take place with physical distancing measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Car driving tests will restart in Wales on Monday 17 August, which will give learner drivers time to have refresher lessons and practice before taking their