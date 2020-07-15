First Picture of Southampton Murder mum Chelsea Cuthburtson

Chelsea Cuthburtson has been charged with murder in the death of her 6 week old son. The infant, Malakai – who was a twin, was found seriously ill at a home in Hythe before passing away in hospital four days later.

A Hampshire police spokesman said “The ambulance service reported that they were dealing with a seriously unwell baby on the morning of Saturday February 2nd, 2019. The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead on Wednesday February 6th.

An inquest was opened into the baby boy’s death in 2019, but was adjourned for police investigation. The infant’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Cuthbertson appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday.

A 42 year old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released without charge and will face no further action