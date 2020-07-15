 Have you seen Daniel Cornwell from Essex – UKNIP
July 15, 2020

#MissingPerson Have you seen Daniel Cornwell  he’s aged 34 years and is missing  from Essex.  Daniel was  last seen this morning in #Islington Please call 999 or 101 if you see him  or have information on his whereabouts and quote 20MIS023652

 
