Investigation launched after late night stabbing attack in Haringey

An investigation has been launched and a Haringey estate thrown into lock down following a late night stabbing attack.

Police, Paramedics and air ambulance doctors in a fast response car all attended a property on the Imperial Wharf Estate in Haringey.

A large cordon remains and specialist scene of crime officers have spent until the early hours of Wednesday morning examining a weapon and collection forensic evidence from the large scene.

Police could be seen photographing a large hunting knife the weapon thought to have been used during the attack.

A woman pair of flip flops could be seen on the ground along with baby wipes.

A Met Police first aid and bloodied bandage can be seen on the front patio of a property in Maple close along with clothing that had been cut from the victim who is understood to have been stabbed a number of times.

The condition of the person is not know and the Met Police have been approached for comment