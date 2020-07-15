Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a serious road-traffic collision on the M275, near Tipner Lane.

Officers were called to a serious road-traffic collision at 9.41am this morning (15 July) on the M275, approaching the Tipner roundabout.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw the vehicle in the run up to the collision? Do you have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and quote the reference 44200261950.