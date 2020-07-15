Police say the 12-year-old girl, Angeline Mbah, missing since 5pm yesterday, has now been found safe and well.
Police say the 12-year-old girl Angeline Mbah has been found
-
Share This!
You may also like
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Romford have named the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses.
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Romford have named the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses. Police were called at...
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden. The damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church...
A man who raped a woman before admitting his crime in a message to a friend has been jailed
A man who raped a woman before admitting his crime in a message to a friend has been jailed. Theodore Weatherill raped the woman after she fell...
A county lines drug dealer found in possession of a loaded pistol, crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for eight years
A county lines drug dealer found in possession of a loaded pistol, crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for eight years. Melvin Gambanga was...
Eight-year-old cocker spaniel PD Eddietrack down a concealed loaded weapon
One of the Met’s four legged friends leaped into action on the afternoon of Monday, 13 July to help officers track down a concealed loaded weapon...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a Sex attack in south west London
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a sexual assault in south west London. At approximately 3.30am on Sunday, 12 July...
Three British Airways cabin crew killed in horror road smash Driver was double drink-drive limit
Three British Airways cabin crew died in a horror road crash on New Year’s Eve after the driver ploughed into a lorry was double the drink...
A firearm has been seized and two men arrested after specialist officers stopped a vehicle in south London
A firearm has been seized and two men arrested after specialist officers stopped a vehicle in south London. On Tuesday, 14 July, armed officers...
Witness appeal following serious injury collision in Herne Bay
Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision in Herne Bay. On Tuesday 14 July 2020 at around 3.40pm Kent Police was...
Sheerness man arrested over Islington teen shooting
Detectives investigating a murder in Islington have made two further arrests. A fourth man has been arrested by officers investigating the...
Woman charged with murder over New forest baby killing
A woman has been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby who was found “seriously unwell” at a block of flats. The boy, a twin...
Man falls from Bridge onto a Lorry
“Police were called at 11.21pm on Tuesday, 14 July to reports of a person having fallen from the bridge at Western Avenue/Target roundabout...
Woman rushed to hospital after Super car crash on the A2
Police were called at 10.05pm on Tuesday, 14 July to reports of a collision at A2/Old Kent Road, SE1. Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS]...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing in Westminster
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing in Westminster. Police were called at approximately 12.30am on Wednesday, 15...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Romford
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Romford. Police were called at approximately 12.10am on Saturday, 11 July to...
Investigation launched after late night stabbing attack in Haringey
An investigation has been launched and a Haringey estate thrown into lock down following a late night stabbing attack. Police, Paramedics and air...
First picture of ‘wonderful and caring’ woman killed in Bow crane collapse
First picture of ‘wonderful and caring’ woman killed in Bow crane collapse 85 year old June Harvey died in bow when a tower crane fell on...
A40 closed at Target Mcdonalds following serious incident near Northolt
A section of the A40 has been closed following a serious incident understood to involve a Tesco heavy goods vehicle. Officers from the Met Police...
£300,000 Ferrari F430 has been involved in a collision on the A2 Old Kent Road
A £300,000 Ferrari F430 has been involved with a collision on the A2 Old Kent Road in Peckham this evening. The supercar collided with a deliveroo...
Double stabbing in South East London leaves two in hospitial
Police have confirmed that they have a launched an investigation following a double stabbing in South East London.Police were called at approximately...
Woman critical after her car ploughed into a tree between Tolworth and West Ewell
Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit [SCIU] are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between Tolworth and...
Concerns for missing 12 year school girl from Greenwich
Angeline Mbah, 12, has been missing from #SE18 area of #Greenwich since 5pm. Last seen wearing red jogging bottoms, flip flops and brown hooded...
Face coverings: when to wear one and how to make your own
In the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a face covering is something which safely covers the nose and mouth. You can buy reusable or...
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridg
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridge in December 2019. Arseboon Dilbaro – 22 of...
Thousands of users report problems in global outage
WhatsApp has gone down for users across the world in a ‘global outage’. Downdetector.co.uk recorded more than 68,000 reports about the...
Detectives arrest second man in Crossharbour DLR station murder
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a second man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station...
Detectives arrest second man in Crossharbour DLR station murder
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a second man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station...
HGV driver questioned after being on his phone following lorry collision in Dover
A HGV driver was on his phone when a car was hit on Townwall Street at 11am today. The lorry driver was taken back taken back to the docks to be...