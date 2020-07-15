Sheerness man arrested over Islington teen shooting

Detectives investigating a murder in Islington have made two further arrests.

A fourth man has been arrested by officers investigating the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir. The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in Sheerness, Kent on 14 July.

A fifth man aged in his 20s was arrested on 15 July at an address in Islington.

Both remain in police custody.

Police were called at 15:20hrs on Saturday, 4 July to Roman Way, N7, following reports of shots fired.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Imani, who was aged 22, suffering from gunshot injuries.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Two men have charged in connection with the murder having been arrested on 7 July.

Nathaniel Reece, 39 of Southgate Road N1, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Matthew Hardy, 34 , of Six Acres Estate N4, was charged with murder.

They appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 28 September.

Another man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.