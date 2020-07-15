Three British Airways cabin crew killed in horror road smash Driver was double drink-drive limit

Three British Airways cabin crew died in a horror road crash on New Year’s Eve after the driver ploughed into a lorry was double the drink-drive limit an Inquest in Woking has heard.

Rachel Clark, 20, was ejected through the glass sunroof while driver Dominic Fell, 23, and best friend Joe Finnis, 25, died in the wreckage, a coroner heard.

The friends were celebrating the arrival of the New Year when their Toyota Yaris failed to stop at a crossroads and ploughed into a lorry.

A coroner has ruled that the trio died as a result of the road accident near Heathrow Airport where they worked.

Ms Clark – who was not wearing her seatbelt – was found four metres from the wrecked car on Bedfont Road in Stanwell, Surrey.

The triple tragedy happened minutes before midnight as Mr Fell and Mr Finnis had left a party to pick up female colleagues.

A fourth passenger, Lauren Feeney, survived the horror crash after being cut from the crumpled car and rushed to hospital.