Witness appeal following serious injury collision in Herne Bay

Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision in Herne Bay.

On Tuesday 14 July 2020 at around 3.40pm Kent Police was called to the A299 following a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Officers attended the scene at the slip road of the Londonbound carriageway where the rider of a black and silver quad bike had suffered serious injuries.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call their appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting DB/DC/062/20.