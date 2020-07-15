Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden.

The damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church, in High Street, was reported to have happened overnight between 5pm on Monday 13 July 2020 and the following day.

Graffiti was also found, tribute flowers were removed, and there were signs of a fire having taken place near a wooden bench.

Thanet District Commander Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle said: ‘We take a dim view of those who wantonly cause criminal damage, and we appreciate how people will feel when they hear the memorial garden has been desecrated.

‘Officers have attended the scene and enquiries are continuing in order to identify those responsible.’

Anyone with information or CCTV footage which might assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/120860/20.