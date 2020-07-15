A woman has been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby who was found “seriously unwell” at a block of flats. The boy, a twin, was taken to Southampton General Hospital by paramedics after they were called to the property in Hythe, Hampshire, on 2 February last year. He died in hospital four days later. Chelsea Cuthbertson, 27, of Hythe, has now been charged with murder and will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today, Hampshire Police said.
Woman charged with murder over New forest baby killing
