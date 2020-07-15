Woman rushed to hospital after Super car crash on the A2

Police were called at 10.05pm on Tuesday, 14 July to reports of a collision at A2/Old Kent Road, SE1.

Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

At the scene a Ferrari had been in collision with a motorcyclist.

The driver stopped at the scene.

A woman, aged 30s, was taken to a central London hospital by LAS where her condition is not life threatening.

Cordons at the scene were lifted at 2.20am

No arrests.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101quoting 10458/14JUL or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org