A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robert Powell.

Robert, aged 50, died after he was shot multiple times from a car on Water Lane in Roydon on Saturday 13 June.

A 30-year-old man from Epping was arrested earlier today, Wednesday 15 July, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in police custody.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with the murder investigation.

A 33-year-old woman from London was arrested last week, Wednesday 8 July, on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released under investigation.

If you have information about Robert’s death, please go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P42-PO1 or alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.