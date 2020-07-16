A man who claimed ‘I’m the devil’ before attacking a woman at Notting Hill Carnival has been jailed.

Jason Thompson, 42 of Appleby Close, N15, was sentenced to 14-years in jail for causing life-changing injuries to his victim at Notting Hill Carnival last year.

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, from the Notting Hill post-investigation unit, said: “Jason Thompson has not only caused the victim life-changing physical injuries, but also some deeply troubling emotional injuries as well.

“Due to this unprovoked attack, the victim felt so scared to be in London that she stopped living in the capital after more than a decade and struggles to go out in public on her own.”

The incident took place on the first day of Carnival at approximately 18:00hrs on Sunday 25 August 2019. It was the victim’s first time at Notting Hill Carnival.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was talking to some other women on Portobello Road, close to the junction with Golborne Road, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know, later identified as Thompson. He told her “I’m the devil”, before leaning forward, head butting her and then biting off her top lip.

The victim, bleeding heavily and in shock, approached police officers, who escorted her to the nearest first aid post. She was then taken to a west London hospital where surgeons operated on her face. The victim was left with life-changing injuries.

Police issued a public appeal for witnesses and information on 2 September 2019, and, as a result of the appeal, information was received which led to Thompson’s arrest.

He was charged on 4 September 2019 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day.

On Tuesday, 25 February, Thompson pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to Section 18 GBH with intent.

In a statement, the victim, said: “I would like to say thank you to all the police work on this case, because they have helped me so much with everything.

“This has been very difficult for me. I have had to uproot my life from London where I have lived for over ten years and now I am scared to go out on my own and stay at home – I cannot even go to the supermarket on my own; sometimes I have to say to my 14-year-old niece to come with me.”

DCI Hayoukane, added: “My whole team work non-stop to identify Thompson after this attack, and we have all felt some sort of responsibility for making sure that he gets the jail time that he so rightly deserves.

“The streets are a much safer place with this dangerous individual in jail.”

Thompson was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 2 July.