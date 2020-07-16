UPDATED:A21 closed in both direction following serious incident between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks

Officers from Kent Police have closed the A21 in both directions following a serious incident that involved a vehicle turning into a fireball in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Paramedics and Kent fire and rescue all attended the incident that happened just after 3.20am.

The Kent Surrey and Sussex air ambulance also landed on the carriageway to give life saving support to those involved.

Officers at the scene say the closed of both North and Southbound carriageways is likely to say in place during the morning rush hour.

Fire crews used two high pressure hose reel to extinguish the flames that had totally engulfed the vehicle.

Witnesses say that a large explosion was heard and the vehicle turned into a fireball.

Drivers are being asked to plan ahead

A spokesman for Highway England said:

The A21 is closed in both directions between the A225 (Morleys roundabout, Sevenoaks) and the A26 (Tonbridge) due to a collision.

Kent police and fire service are on scene.

Diversion – Follow the hollow circle. At Morleys roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the B245 (London road). At the A227 T-junction the diversion route is compromised by local authority roadworks.

Traffic will need to pick up Kent council local diversion by turning left and then turning right at the next roundabout onto Yardley Park road. At the T-junction turn right onto the A26. Continue on the A26 to pick up the hollow circle signed diversion and re-join the A21 at Vauxhall lane

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Kent Police have been approached for comment