A21 closed in both direction following serious incident between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks

Officers from Kent Police have closed the A21 in both directions following a serious incident that involved a vehicle turning into a fireball in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police Paramedics and Kent fire and rescue all attended the incident that happened just after 3.20am.
The Kent Surrey and Sussex air ambulance also landed on the carriageway to give life saving support to those involved.
Officers at the scene say the closed of both North and Southbound carriageways is likely to say in place during the morning rush hour.
Fire crews used two high pressure hose reel to extinguish the flames that had totally engulfed the vehicle.
Witnesses say that a large explosion was heard and the vehicle turned into a fireball.
Drivers are being asked to plan ahead
A spokesman for Highway England said:
The A21 is closed in both directions between the A225 (Morleys roundabout, Sevenoaks) and the A26 (Tonbridge) due to a collision.
Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.
Kent Police have been approached for comment