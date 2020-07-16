Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park.

On Wednesday 15 July 2020 at around 4pm it was alleged that a large group of young people were riding in an anti-social manner through Memorial Park, King’s Road and in nearby streets, being verbally abusive and intimidating members of the public. Patrols attended the area and engaged with a number of people.

A dispersal order has now been put in place, which will cover a wide area of Herne Bay including the park, the beach and the train station. It will run for 48 hours from 4pm on Thursday 16 July. While it is in force, officers and PCSOs will be authorised to stop anyone involved in anti-social behaviour and move them on from the area. If a person fails to leave, or returns to the area, they are liable to be arrested.

Sergeant Lee Thompson from the Community Safety Unit in Canterbury said: ‘We know that anti-social behaviour is usually carried out by a minority, however it can have a devastating impact on the community and a dispersal order is just one of the ways we can tackle the issue.

‘Whilst we continue to work with our partner agencies in tackling behaviour like this, we ask that members of the public continue to report incidents to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anti-social behaviour online.’