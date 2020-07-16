 Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon – UKNIP
Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon

July 16, 2020

Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to  locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old.

She is currently seven months pregnant. Please contact 101 quoting 20MIS023775. She may be in the  Bedfordshire or London  area.

 
