Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon

Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old.
She is currently seven months pregnant. Please contact 101 quoting 20MIS023775. She may be in the Bedfordshire or London area.
A DH-82A Tiger Moth (N54556) rolled into a steeply banked turn and struck the ground in a steep nose-down attitude near Hythe, Kent, 21 July 2019...
Detectives investigating a murder in the early hours of today (Thursday, 16 July) have arrested two men on suspicion of murder. Police were called at...
Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating a shooting in Camden. The investigation follows a 23-year-old man...
Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team (PMLT) have recovered approximately 200 iPads and iPhones, and £50,000 in cash when they...
A man who claimed ‘I’m the devil’ before attacking a woman at Notting Hill Carnival has been jailed. Jason Thompson, 42 of Appleby Close, N15, was...
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock spoke about the local lockdown measures in Leicester and an issue with Randox swab test kits. our...
Detectives investigating fraud offences reported to have been committed against vulnerable people across Kent have made four arrests. A 35-year...
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish of the East Area Command Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 July. He is charged...
A large number of emergency services vehicles were called to a “suspicious package” at a building on London Road around 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon...
Friends have named the man locallay as “Billy the kid” who was in 20s and shot dead in the Stonebridge area of North West London on...
Information is sought following a report a woman was raped by a man in Gillingham. The incident took place in Great Lines Heritage Park, near...
Four springer spaniels dogs were stolen last night on Wednesday evening The owners have offered a substantial reward for information leading...
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park. On Wednesday 15 July 2020 at around 4pm it was alleged...
A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. Richard Wolvey had...
The A21 is open in both directions, following the sad death of a woman in the early hours of Thursday. Traffic is now flowing. Please remember there...
A 31-year-old man remains in custody after a woman who had been trapped in a blazing car fled from the vehicle and fell to her death over...
Two men were charged on Thursday, 16 July, with the murder on 4 July of 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way, Islington. They are Demetrios...
Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 to the A21, near the exit for Tonbridge, where a woman with serious injuries was pronounced...
Detectives have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Greenwich. The victim, an 18...
Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Brent Police were called at approximately 3am on Thursday, 16 July to Windrush Road, NW10...
Officers from Kent Police have closed the A21 in both directions following a serious incident that involved a vehicle turning into a fireball in the...
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robert Powell.Robert, aged 50, died after he was shot multiple times...
A man has been charged following a report that a woman had been raped in Witham. Police were called during the early hours of Tuesday 14 July, with...
Officers are investigating after a fatal collision in #GreatWakering this evening, Wednesday 15 July. Police were initially called to reports of a...
Chelsea Cuthburtson has been charged with murder in the death of her 6 week old son. The infant, Malakai – who was a twin, was found seriously...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a serious road-traffic collision on the M275, near Tipner Lane...