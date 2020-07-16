 Emergency services called after people fall ill near suspicious package in Bromley – UKNIP
July 16, 2020
A large number of emergency services vehicles were called to a “suspicious package” at a building on London Road around 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon.
 

Police fire and specialist HART team were called following reports that two people who were in close proximity to the package ‘felt unwell’.
 
The Met Police have been approached for comment
 
