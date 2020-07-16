Information is sought following a report a woman was raped by a man in Gillingham.

The incident took place in Great Lines Heritage Park, near the junction with King’s Bastion and Great Lines, between 5.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday 10 July 2020.

Detective Inspector Dan Rance, from Kent Police, said: ‘We are following several lines of enquiry, including assessing available CCTV, but at this stage do not have a clear description of the offender.

‘We believe there may be several members of the public who either saw or assisted a distressed woman in Great Lines Park at some point in the late afternoon or early evening. They are unlikely to have been aware that an offence had taken place but I encourage them to contact us as information they did not consider suspicious at the time could be vital in our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police’s appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/117998/20.