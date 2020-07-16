London Waterloo tests out new HD passenger information screen

For the first time, a full-colour, high definition customer information display has been fitted at one of Network Rail’s managed stations.

The LED display is being trialled at London Waterloo until December 2020.

The display was installed last month by engineers from Network Rail’s Telecoms team for easy-to-read, up-to-the-minute journey and passenger information, as well as details of onward transport connections where there is disruption.

The flow of information is managed by South Western Railway (SWR) working with Network Rail station staff.

John Halsall, Network Rail Southern Region Managing Director said: “Accurate, real-time, and easy-to-understand customer information is critical to passengers’ experience in stations and is key to putting our passengers first.

“We’re really happy to see the introduction of this new technology at London Waterloo, which is the country’s busiest station. With its position on the station concourse, it will provide passengers with the latest information to help them make more informed decisions about their journey.”

Charlene Wallace, Director of National Passenger and Customer Experience at Network Rail said: “This project has been a fantastic collaborative effort from our telecoms, stations team and Southern region colleagues and is a great example of how we are using technology to really improve the experience of our passengers at our major stations.”

Alan Penlington, Customer Experience Director for South Western Railway, said: “We know our customers want reliable and up-to-date information when travelling with us. We’re delighted to be able to work with Network Rail to trial this new information screen at London Waterloo, allowing our customers to get easy to understand information so they can stay up to date and plan their journey.”