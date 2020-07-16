Man charged with three counts of Rape

A man has been charged following a report that a woman had been raped in Witham.
Police were called during the early hours of Tuesday 14 July, with concerns for the welfare of a woman near to junction 22 of the A12 in Witham.
Officers quickly arrived and a woman, aged in her 20s, reported that she had been raped.
A 43-year-old-man of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of rape.
He has appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court Wednesday 15 July.
Braintree and Uttlesford District Commander Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are rare and Witham remains a safe place.
“Our officers responded quickly to the report and following a thorough investigation process we have charged a man.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this crime and do not believe there to be any further risk to our community.
“Nevertheless, our officers will be patrolling in the area and should anyone have any worries or concerns, please do not hesitate to come and speak to us.”