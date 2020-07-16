Man remains in custody after woman plunges to her death A21

A 31-year-old man remains in custody after a woman who had been trapped in a blazing car fled from the vehicle and fell to her death over the parapet of a nearby bridge.

The 35-year-old victim plunged 50ft onto ground below suffering serious spinal and and internal injuries following the incident which happened just after 2.10am.

The victim, died almost two hours later at the roadside despite the efforts of paramedics and doctors from the Kent,Sussex and Surrey air ambulance to save her life.

Detectives have arrested the man, who was said to be from London, at the scene and he was taken to Tunbridge Police station for questioning about the fatal incident.

Fire crews were called to the scene where they found the car alight on the A21 at Tonbridge, Kent and they called in paramedics and the police after realising that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the car fire.

Rush hour traffic ground to a halt following the closure of the A21 is between the A225 Morleys roundabout and A26 Tonbridge bypass today/yesterday (Thurs). Drivers had been stranded in their cars for more than three hours while emergency services tended to the scene and investigations into the death began.

Motorists were warned to expect long delays and those travelling to Tunbridge Wells Hospital were warned that they would be affected.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “We were called at 2.34am to the A21, near the exit for Tonbridge, where a woman with serious injuries was pronounced deceased by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended to extinguish a car fire at the same location.

“Kent Police officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including any possible connection between the vehicle fire and the womanâ€™s death, and have arrested a 31-year-old man from London in connection with her death. He remains in custody.

“The A21 is closed to all traffic between the Morleyâ€™s roundabout and the Tonbridge bypass while inquiries at the scene continue.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information that can assist with their inquiries, particularly motorists who were travelling in the area at the same and may have captured footage on their dash cameras.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports shortly after 2.30am today of a seriously injured woman on the A21.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of all those involved the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”