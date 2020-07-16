Officers are investigating after a fatal collision in #GreatWakering this evening, Wednesday 15 July.
Police were initially called to reports of a collision between a grey Mercedes and a white Yamaha motorbike on London Road, near to the junction of Barling Road, at 6.20pm.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the biker, a local man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and the driver of the Mercedes is assisting with our enquiries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road will remain closed until the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday 16 July.
Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of either vehicle before the incident, is urged to submit information to our Serious Collision Investigation Unit through our website or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1040 of 15 July.
Police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a silver car, believed to be a Corsa or an Astra, who was driving in front of the Mercedes shortly before the collision. This driver could be a key witness, so we would urge them to get in touch.
If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.