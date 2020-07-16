Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team have recovered approximately 200 iPads and iPhones, and £50,000 in cash

Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team (PMLT) have recovered approximately 200 iPads and iPhones, and £50,000 in cash when they stopped a man in Barking, London.

Yesterday, Wednesday, 15 July, as part of a proactive operation, PMLT officers observed a 31-year-old man enter an underground carpark at an office block in Barking. Officers stopped and searched him and his vehicle.

A holdall was found and contained approximately 20 brand new iPhone 11 Pro’s.

He was arrested for handling stolen goods.

Thorough enquiries it became apparent that the suspect rented an office within the building in Barking that he was stopped at.

A search of his office led to the seizure of approximately £250,000 worth of stock, including 200 iPhones, iPads and £50,000 in cash.

He was taken to a north London police station and has now been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.