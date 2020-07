Two men were charged on Thursday, 16 July, with the murder on 4 July of 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way, Islington.

They are Demetrios Kyriacou, 33, of Liverpool Road, N1; and Hamza Hassan, 27, (29.5.93) of Arundel Square, N7.

Both will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.