Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating a shooting in Camden.
The investigation follows a 23-year-old man attending a north London hospital at about 12.20am on Thursday, 16 July.
The man had gunshot wounds to his chest, which were not life-threatening or changing.
The shooting apparently took place a short while earlier in Castlehaven Park, Castlehaven Road, NW1.
The victim was apparently with a group of friends when he was shot by an unknown assailant.
He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to hospital.
Detectives are trying to trace the driver who is a potential witness.
A crime scene is in place.
No arrests.