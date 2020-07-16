Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating a shooting in Camden.

The investigation follows a 23-year-old man attending a north London hospital at about 12.20am on Thursday, 16 July.

The man had gunshot wounds to his chest, which were not life-threatening or changing.

The shooting apparently took place a short while earlier in Castlehaven Park, Castlehaven Road, NW1.

The victim was apparently with a group of friends when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

He then ran into the road and flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to hospital.

Detectives are trying to trace the driver who is a potential witness.

A crime scene is in place.

No arrests.