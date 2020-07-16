UPDATED:Emergency services called after people fall ill near suspicious package in Bromley

A large number of emergency services vehicles were called to a “suspicious package” at a building on London Road around 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police fire and specialist HART team were called following reports that two people who were in close proximity to the package ‘felt unwell’.

A Met Police spokesman said: At approximately 12.37am on Thursday, 16 July, police were called to an address in London Road, Bromley, to reports of a suspicious package.

Officers are on scene and attending, along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. We have received reports of two people feeling unwell at the scene.

The premises has been evacuated. Road closures are in place.

Enquiries continue. This incident is not being treated as terror-related.