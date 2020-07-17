A burglar has been sentenced to four years in prison after his fingerprints identified him as the culprit of two Canterbury break-ins.

Kent Police’s forensic officers found fingerprints at the scene of a burglary in Long Meadow, Canterbury, which was carried out in August 2018.

They then found matching prints again, this time at a property in Rough Common Road following a burglary on 15 September 2019. During this incident the victims had arrived home and tried to detain the unknown burglar who escaped after injuring one of them with a knife. The offender for both burglaries was subsequently identified as Bardhyl Poga.

Poga’s first property was a house which was unoccupied at the time. When the property owner visited it on 31 August 2018, the recently-cleaned house was a mess and some of the windows had been damaged. A fingerprint was found on the glass.

During the afternoon of 15 September 2019, the residents of the property in Rough Common Road returned home to find Poga inside.

When they tried to stop him leaving, Poga picked up a knife and a struggle ensued, leading to one of the victims sustaining injuries to his hands. Poga ran away from the scene and the victims realised some of their belongings including jewellery had been stolen. Similar to the first burglary, a window was broken and fingerprints were on the glass.

Tests on the fingerprints found on the windows at both scenes identified Poga, of no fixed address, as the offender and he was sought for arrest.

Following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Poga was found to be in Essex and he was charged with the two burglaries.

The 23-year-old admitted the offences and was sentenced to a total of four years in custody when he appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 15 July 2020.

Senior Investigating Officer, DS Jay Robinson of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘Like all burglars, Bardhyl Poga showed no restraint over the idea of breaking into someone’s property to see if there was anything for him to benefit from. It would have been awful for the victims to arrive home and find him there.

‘Our officers are highly skilled in investigating burglaries and by utilising a range of skills including forensic testing, they ensure that the not-so obvious clues are picked up at a scene which could help identify an offender and bring them before the courts.