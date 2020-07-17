A quick message about e-scooters

A bit of advice, free of charge (unlike the electric scooters that will need charging).

You might have seen some news stories about electric scooters this month, because the law has changed.

The Government has started a 12 month trial for share or hire schemes for e-scooters, making them legal to use on our roads.



It’s important to remember that privately owned e-scooters are still subject to all current legal requirements for motor vehicles (Including: motor vehicle insurance, vehicle licensing and registration and display of plates, wearing of a motor-bicycle helmet, and stricter driving licence requirements) so it’s unlikely that the owner of a privately owned e-scooter will be able to meet the legal requirements for motor vehicles on public roads.



Anyone hiring an e-scooter to use for short journeys within the designated trial area for that scheme needs to remember that they are subject to the same laws as other motorised vehicles on the road. It is an offence to ride an e-scooter on the pavement. Motor vehicle insurance will be provided by the e-scooter rental company for each trial, which will cover users.

To use one you must be 16 or over and have a full or provisional driving license. All of the hire scooters will be limited to travelling at 15.5mph.

Please remember:

Only one person should use an e-scooter at one time.

You cannot tow anything.

A mobile phone must not be used when using an e-scooter.

A screen to display navigation information may be used, but this must be set up prior to setting off.

Bags or other small items carried should not cause a danger to the user or others around them – for example, hanging them from the handlebars.

Drunk, intoxicated, careless, and dangerous driving offences can all apply to users of e-scooters.

Helmets are recommended, but are not a legal requirement for the lawful driver of a rental e-scooter.

If you’re thinking of trying one to support the scheme to encourage more sustainable forms of transport for short journeys, please familiarise yourself with the controls before setting off and ride responsibly.