A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway.

Kent Police was called on 15 July 2020 after a man reported being approached by a person in Railway Street, Chatham, at around 1am.

The suspect was alleged to have threatened the man with a knife and demanded money before the victim was able to walk away and get help from a nearby member of the public. The suspect then left the area without taking anything.

At around 1.50am another man was approached by a person in Strood High Street who was reported to have threatened him with a knife. The suspect is alleged to have taken the victim’s phone as well as earphones before he ran away.

Local patrol officers responded to the two reports and at 2.20am a man matching the description of the suspect was arrested in Chatham High Street.

Harry Law, 18, of Grebe Way, Maidstone, has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of possession of a bladed object in a public place.

Mr Law appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court by video link on 16 July 2020 and was recalled to prison for a previous offence. He will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 August.