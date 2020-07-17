A teenage boy, who carelessly damaged a police vehicle during an unlicensed music event in Brixton, has been sentenced.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 July after admitting a charge of violent disorder.

During the early hours of Thursday, 25 June, he had been involved in violent clashes between police following an illegal music event on the Angel Town Estate in Brixton.

Throughout the evening of Wednesday, 24 June, officers from the Met had responded to a number of noise complaints. Police and Lambeth Council made numerous attempts to shut down this event, but it continued to grow in size.

By approximately 2am on Thursday, 25 June, scenes had become violent, and the 16-year-old boy had become embroiled within the crowds – who were attacking police cars and assaulting police officers.

Immediately following this incident, an investigation was launched. CCTV and social media footage showed the defendant breaking a police vehicle’s window by striking at it with a table leg. He is also seen throwing items at a police vehicle in the estate.

After reviewing the footage, he was swiftly arrested.

At court he was handed a six-week curfew, where he is ordered to be at home between the hours of 8pm and 5amHe was also handed a Youth Referral Order, exclusion requirement from the Angel Town Estate and ordered to pay a fine totalling £107.

PC Rob Bowyer, investigating officer, said: “It cannot be right that police officers were subjected to horrifying levels of violence for trying to shut down an event which puts the safety of those attending in serious risk.

“I am pleased that this youngster had been sentenced. Our investigation into the offences which happened that night continue and I fully expect more arrests and prosecutions to follow.”