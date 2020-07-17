A21 Tonbridge Bridge fall no longer being treated as suspicious

Detectives investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman who fell from a bridge on the A21 are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances and are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 after the woman fell, near an exit for Tonbridge, onto land below. She was declared deceased at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The woman, who was 24 and from London, is understood to have fallen while seeking assistance after a car she was travelling in caught alight.

A 31-year-old man, from London, who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released without charge.

Officers are preparing a report for the coroner and anyone who has information that may assist should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting 16-0120.

Motorists with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/