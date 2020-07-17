Body recovered by Police from South Norwood Lake
-
Share This!
You may also like
A fraudster has been jailed in connection with courier frauds in #Chelmsford and #Maldon where victims aged in their 80s
A fraudster has been jailed in connection with courier frauds in #Chelmsford and #Maldon where victims aged in their 80s were contacted by a man...
Can you help us find 15-year-old Morgan Parr who is missing from her home in #Basildon?
Can you help us find 15-year-old Morgan Parr who is missing from her home in #Basildon? Officers from Essex Police and her family are very worried...
Missing Teen Montana Eastwood could be in South London
Have you seen Missing Montana Eastwood? The 13 Year pld has been missing since the 12th July 2020 and police are growing increasingly concerned for...
A quick message about e-scooters
A bit of advice, free of charge (unlike the electric scooters that will need charging).You might have seen some news stories about electric scooters...
First picture of man who was shot dead in North West London
Friends have named the man locallay as “Billy the kid” who was in 20s and shot dead in the Stonebridge area of North West London on...
The family of the victim of a fatal stabbing in Westminster have paid tribute to him
The family of the victim of a fatal stabbing in Westminster have paid tribute to him as detectives investigating the murder continue to appeal for...
Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon
Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old. She is currently seven...
Around 450m3 of specialist concrete was poured to progress the foundations for the facility, which will be a vital part of the safe and secure...
A Tiger Moth that steeply banked turn and struck the ground resulted in one fatality was caused by pilot error
A DH-82A Tiger Moth (N54556) rolled into a steeply banked turn and struck the ground in a steep nose-down attitude near Hythe, Kent, 21 July 2019...
Detectives investigating a murder in North West London have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
Detectives investigating a murder in the early hours of today (Thursday, 16 July) have arrested two men on suspicion of murder. Police were called at...
Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating a shooting in Camden
Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating a shooting in Camden. The investigation follows a 23-year-old man...
Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team have recovered approximately 200 iPads and iPhones, and £50,000 in cash
Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team (PMLT) have recovered approximately 200 iPads and iPhones, and £50,000 in cash when they...
A man who claimed ‘I’m the devil’ before attacking a woman at Notting Hill Carnival has been jailed
A man who claimed ‘I’m the devil’ before attacking a woman at Notting Hill Carnival has been jailed. Jason Thompson, 42 of Appleby Close, N15, was...
Local lockdown measures to continue in Leicester with modifications
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock spoke about the local lockdown measures in Leicester and an issue with Randox swab test kits. our...
Detectives investigating fraud offences reported to have been committed against vulnerable people across Kent have made four arrests
Detectives investigating fraud offences reported to have been committed against vulnerable people across Kent have made four arrests. A 35-year...
A serving MPS officer has been charged with two offences.
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish of the East Area Command Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 July. He is charged...
UPDATED:Emergency services called after people fall ill near suspicious package in Bromley
A large number of emergency services vehicles were called to a “suspicious package” at a building on London Road around 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon...
Emergency services called after people fall ill near suspicious package in Bromley
A large number of emergency services vehicles were called to a “suspicious package” at a building on London Road around 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon...
Information is sought following a report a woman was raped by a man in Gillingham
Information is sought following a report a woman was raped by a man in Gillingham. The incident took place in Great Lines Heritage Park, near...
Four springer spaniels stolen from a property in Kent overnight
Four springer spaniels dogs were stolen last night on Wednesday evening The owners have offered a substantial reward for information leading...
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park.
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park. On Wednesday 15 July 2020 at around 4pm it was alleged...
A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment
A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. Richard Wolvey had...
The A21 is open in both directions
The A21 is open in both directions, following the sad death of a woman in the early hours of Thursday. Traffic is now flowing. Please remember there...
Man remains in custody after woman plunges to her death A21
A 31-year-old man remains in custody after a woman who had been trapped in a blazing car fled from the vehicle and fell to her death over...
Police charge two with murder of mani Allaway-Muir
Two men were charged on Thursday, 16 July, with the murder on 4 July of 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way, Islington. They are Demetrios...
Man arrested after woman dies in A21 Fireball collision
Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 to the A21, near the exit for Tonbridge, where a woman with serious injuries was pronounced...
Detectives have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Green
Detectives have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Greenwich. The victim, an 18...
Probe launched after fatal shooting
Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Brent Police were called at approximately 3am on Thursday, 16 July to Windrush Road, NW10...