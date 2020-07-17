 Body recovered by Police from South Norwood Lake – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON South Norwood

Body recovered by Police from South Norwood Lake

July 17, 2020
The body of a man who had been reported missing has been found in South Norwood Lake.
 
An investigation team from the Metropolitan Police recovered the body while searching the lake on Tuesday (July 14).
 
The man, aged in his 60s, had been reported missing to police on Monday (July 13) The death is being treated as non-suspicious, the Met Police said.
 
 
 
 
 
