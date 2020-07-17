Can you help us find 15-year-old Morgan Parr who is missing from her home in #Basildon?

Officers from Essex Police and her family are very worried about Morgan. They want to make sure she’s ok.

Police believe that Morgan will still be in the local area, and she is known to frequent Basildon town centre.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a red jacket with black fur around the hood, denim shorts and black and white trainers.

If you know where Morgan is please call Essex Police on 101. If you’re with her now, please call 999.