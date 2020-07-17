Detectives have launched a murder investigation after Albanian Drug killing

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Enfield that is involving an albanian drug gang

Police were called at 4.45am on Friday, 17 July, to a report of four men fighting in Lytton Avenue, Enfield and a man being put into a vehicle after the name was seen living a property weed warehouse

A short while later, at approximately 5.01am, officers who were present at North Middlesex Hospital, N18, became aware of a man, aged in his 30s, who had been brought there suffering a single stab wound in the car park.

Despite the best efforts of doctors, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify and inform the victim’s next of kin. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Three men, no further details, have been arrested on suspicion of murder; all remain in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 via @MetCC and quote CAD1189/17July.