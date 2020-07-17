Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing in north London.

Police were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 16 July to reports of a man stabbed in the area of Victoria Road, NW6.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The victim, believed to be aged in his mid-30s, was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10.57pm

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8686/16Jul.