Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made two arrests.

A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday after Ahmed Yasin-Ali, aged 18, was found with fatal stab injuries in Elmfield Way, W9, at approximately 12.30am

Today (Friday, 17 July), a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said the scene of the murder was near Harrow Road, W9, a busy arterial road through West London, and she was keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Elmfield Way, or a vehicle driving at speed in the Harrow Road around 00.30hrs.

DCI Tunstall said: “I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in Harrow Road between 11:45pm and 12.30am on Tuesday nightinto Wednesday morning, if you have dashcam footage, regardless of whether you witnessed anything unusual.

“Ahmed’s family are devastated by the loss of their son and brother and we are working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding his murder. Ahmed was only 18 years old, had his whole life ahead of him and had aspirations to attend university, so this is a particularly tragic and wasted loss of life.

“I would also like to appeal to those in the community who may hear, or know information about this tragic death. I can assure you, this information will be treated with sensitivity and care, and I ask you to trust that we will take appropriate action and can provide complete confidentiality, if that is your concern.

“Importantly, as a specialist command, we are working very closely with the local police to ensure the safety of the community during this time, and ask that you support us in this and provide information, regardless of the relevance it may or may not have. I am determined to ensure those responsible for his death are brought to justice as swiftly as possible”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting Cad reference 185/15Jul. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In a statement, Ahmed’s family said: “Our beloved son, brother and friend peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning. He was loved by all and will forever be missed.

“Caring, loving, and by far the most clean-hearted of us all. He wanted nothing but good for everyone and himself; striving hard in his school work and job to make it to university in order to provide our family with a better life.

“Our family wants to prevent such devastating acts from happening ever again, this means that we are fully cooperating with the police and respect the law. More than anything we must understand that Ahmed was sadly a victim of youth violence and the last thing we need is any retaliation or revenge.

“We as Muslims forgive those who so painfully took away our precious and beautiful son. Forever in our hearts, our neighbourhood hero.