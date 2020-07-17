Detectives investigating the murder of Jahreau Shepherd in Kennington have made an arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Thursday, 16 July on suspicion of murder and attempted murder; he remains in custody.

Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 11 July, to a man stabbed on the Black Prince Estate in Kennington, SE11.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, detectives are satisfied that the man is 30-year-old Jahreau Shepherd. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday, 13 July.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man presented himself at hospital suffering stab injuries, believed to have been sustained in the same incident. These have been assessed as not life-threatening.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from Specialist Crime led by DCI Dave Whellams.

On 13 July, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder; he has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-August.

Anyone witnesses, or anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 377