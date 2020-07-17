 First picture of man who was shot dead in North West London – UKNIP
July 17, 2020

Friends have named the man locallay  as “Billy the kid”  who was in 20s  and shot dead in the Stonebridge area of North West London on Wednesday evening

 

Police were called at approximately 3am on Thursday, 16 July to Windrush Road, NW10 following reports of gunshots heard.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found a male, believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot injury. They provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their efforts, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been notified.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.

 

