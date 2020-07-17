First Picture of woman who fell to her death after A21 Car fire named as Azra Kemal

A woman who was desperately seeking help following a car fire in the early hours of Thursday morning has been named as Azra Kemal.

Azra got out of the car and plunged to her death after falling from a bridge just after 2am on the A21 near Tongbride. The A21 was closed for nearly 12 hours.

Despite efforts air ambulance medics and paramedics who battled for two hours at the road side under darkness of she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from London was arrested by the scene by Police and has since been released with out charge.

A spokeman for Kent Police said:

Detectives investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman who fell from a bridge on the A21 are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances and are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 after the woman fell, near an exit for Tonbridge, onto land below. She was declared deceased at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The woman, who was 24 and from London, is understood to have fallen while seeking assistance after a car she was travelling in caught alight.

Officers are preparing a report for the coroner and anyone who has information that may assist should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting 16-0120.