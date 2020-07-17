Information is sought after a teenage boy was seriously assaulted in Woodlands Park, Gravesend.

The victim sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound following an altercation with another boy on the Dashwood Road side of the park, close to the cemetery, at around 2.55pm on Friday 10 July 2020.

He was taken to a London hospital but has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as Asian with brown curly hair and aged between 14 and 17. At the time he was wearing a white hooded jacket and matching tracksuit bottoms.

Another teenage boy, who is described as being the same age but white with short brown hair, was also present at the time of the assault.

Anyone who believes they have information which can assist with enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/117977/20.