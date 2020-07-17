 Matty was never in a gang it can happen to anyone – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON

Matty was never in a gang it can happen to anyone

July 17, 2020
Matty was stabbed 47 times  a few years ago
Yes. you have read correctly 47 times
He’s never been in a gang . It can happen to anyone!
He wants you all to bin your excess and unwanted knives so this doesn’t happen to you or your children.
So please make sure you take heed and make yourselves safer.
 
