Missing Teen Montana Eastwood could be in South London

Have you seen Missing Montana Eastwood?

The 13 Year pld has been missing since the 12th July 2020 and police are growing increasingly concerned for her Welfare.

Montana is from Hedge End, Southampton and could be in South London.

She has long auburn hair and was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, grey crop top, grey hoodie and white trainers.

She has connections to Richmond borough and also Feltham.

If you see Montana, please call 999.

If you have any information which could help police find her, call 101. Ref: 20MIS023536 is for London information to Richmond Upon Thames Police