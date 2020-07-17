Police are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to following a fatal collision in Tower Hamlets.

Officers were called at approximately 5.07pm on Friday, 3 July to Bow Road, E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the pedestrian, 72-year-old Peter McCombie, was taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

He died in hospital on Saturday, 11 July.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or saw him leaving the scene to call police. This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his cycle and then ran off. If anyone knows the location of this bike please tell us, it is vital evidence. Any information you can give, even if it is just the street where you saw him, could be crucial.

“Peter was an active man who had continued to work beyond retirement age. As a result of this collision his family, friends and colleagues are now mourning his loss.

“I am also asking anyone who in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.

“Finally, I continue to appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 0208 597 4874 or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5779/03JUL