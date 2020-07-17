Police Dog Polly finds assault suspect hiding in garden

A teenager suspected of a violent domestic assault in Polegate was found hiding by Police Dog Polly.

Around 2.30am on Saturday 11 July, police received several reports of someone trying to break into a house in Windmill Place.

A 17-year-old girl was reported to have been violently assaulted by a 17-year-old boy who had made off from the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and PD Polly was deployed to search for the suspect.

Polly is a five-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois cross general purpose police dog, trained in various disciplines which include searching open ground or buildings for suspects, tracking suspects or missing people, and searching for discarded property.

She tracked behind a substation, over a fence and across several gardens, before the suspect was found hiding up a garden path.

A further unit attended and the suspect was safely detained.

A 17-year-old boy from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and attempting to possess cannabis, has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers have also engaged with the victim to ensure her welfare, and safeguarding advice has been provided.